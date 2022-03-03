Realme V25 smartphone launched in China

Realme has launched a new smartphone in China, the Realme V25, and the handset shares some specifications with the new Realme 9 Pro.

The new Realme V25 comes with a 6.6 inch LCD display that features a Full HD resolution of 2412 x 1080 pixels.

The device is powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 695 mobile processor and it also comes with 12GB of RAM and 256GB of storage.

The handset also features a microSD card slot for additional storage plus it comes with a single camera on the front and four cameras on the back.

The three rear cameras include a 64-megapixel main camera for photos and videos, there is also a 2-megapixel black and white camera, and a 2-megapixel macro camera. On the front of the device there 16-megapixel camera that is designed for taking Selfies and for making video calls.

The Realme V25 smartphone also comes with a 5,000 mAh battery and it features 33W fast charging, and it comes with Realme UI 3.0.

This new Realme smartphone will retail for CNY 1,999 which is about $316 at the current exchange rate, the device is not expected to launch outside of China because its specifications are so similar to the recently launched Realme 9 Pro.

Source GSM Arena

