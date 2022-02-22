Realme 9 Pro Plus gets reviewed (Video)

The new Realme 9 Pro Plus smartphone launched recently, we previously saw a hands-on video of the device and now we have another video.

This time we get to find out more details about the new Realme 9 Pro Plus smartphone in a review video from Tech Spurt, lets find out more details about the device.

The new Realme 9 Pro Plus comes with a 6.43 inch AMOLED display that has a 90HZ refresh rate and also a Full HD+ resolution.

The device is powered by a MediaTek Dimensity 920 mobile processor and it also comes with a choice of 6GB or 8GB of RAM and 128GB or 256GB of included storage.

Other specifications on the handset include a 4500 mAh battery which comes with 60W fast charging and Android 12 and Realme UI 3.0. The handset also comes with a range of cameras, there are three rear cameras and a single camera on the front of the handset.

The cameras include a 50 megapixel Sony IMX766 camera, plus an 8-megapixel ultrawide camera and a 2-megapixel macro camera. On the front of the handset, there is a 16-megapixel camera that is designed for taking Selfies and for video chat.

