Realme 9 Pro Plus smartphone gets unboxed (Video)

Yesterday Realme launched some new Android smartphones, one of them was the new Realme 9 Pro Plus and now we get to find out more details about the handset.

The video below from Tech Spurt gives us a look at the new Realme 9 Pro Plus smartphone and its range of features. Let’s find out more information about this new Android smartphone.

As a reminder, the new Realme 9 Pro Plus smartphone comes with Android 12 and Realme UI 3.0 and it features a 4500 mAh battery that supports 60W SuperDart charging. This will charge the handset to full in just 45 minutes.

The handset comes with a 6.43 inch AMOLED display with a 90Hz refresh rate and also a Full HD+ resolution. The device is powered by a Dimensity 920 processor and it comes with a choice of 6GB or 8GB of RAM and 128GB or 256GB of included storage.

The handset comes with various cameras, there are three on the rear and a single camera on the front of the device. The front camera features a 16-megapixel sensor which is designed for making video calls and for taking Selfies. On the rear of the handset, there is a 50-megapixel main camera plus an 8-megapixel ultrawide camera and a 2-megapixel macro camera.

Source & Image Credit: Tech Spurt

