Realme Q5 Pro smartphone unveiled

Realme has launched some new android smartphones, one of them is the new Realme Q5 Pro. The handset comes with a 6.6-inch LCD display that features a Full HD+ resolution of 2400 x 1080 pixels.

The device features a Qualcomm Snapdragon 870 mobile processor and it comes with a choice of 6GB or 8GB of RAM.

There is also a choice of two storage sizes, 128GB and 1256GB, the handsets do not feature a microSD card slot.

The new Realme Q5 Pro smartphone comes with Android 12 and Realme UI 3.0, the device also comes with a 5,000 mAh battery and it features 80W fast charging.

The handset has a range of high-end cameras, there is a single camera on the front and three cameras on the back of the device.

The three rear cameras include a 64-megapixel main camera, an 8-megapixel ultrawide camera, and a 2-megapixel macro camera. On the front of the handset, there is a 16-megapixel camera that is designed for taking Selfies and for making video calls.

The new Realme Q5 Pro will retail for CNY 1,899 which is about $300 at the current exchange rate, it will come in a choice of yellow, white, and a chequered flag design.

Source GSM Arena

