Realme Pad Android tablet launches in Europe

The Realme Pad tablet launched back in September and now Realme is launching their tablet in Europe and the device will retail for €239 and this is with 3GB of RAM and 32GB of storage.

As a reminder, the tablet comes with a 10.4 inch IPS LCD display that features a resolution of 2000 x 1200 pixels.

The tablet features a MediaTek Helio G80 mobile processor and it comes with either 3GB of RAM and 32GB of storage, or 4GB of RAM and 64GB of storage.

The Realme Pad features a 7100 mAh battery that has support for reverse charging and also supports 18W fast charging.

The device has four speakers and Dolby Atmos and there is a single 8-megapixel camera on the front of the device for taking Selfies and making video calls and a single 8-megapixel camera on the back for photos and videos.

Packed with the clearest WUGXA+(2000*1200 resolution) full-screen in the price range, largest battery( 7100mAh), and quad speakers which support Dolby Atoms and are certified by the Hi-Res standard, realme pad is one of the best choices as your portable home theatre. The 10.4-inch screen with an impressive screen-to-body ratio of 82.5%, extends visual boundaries; while it also features eye protection functions with multiple light modes: low blue light, reading mode, etc. The quad speakers possess an open sound stage with stunningly rich details and will indulge you with a cinematic audio experience.

You can find out more information about the new Realme Pad  Android tablet over at Realme at the link below.

Source Realme

Filed Under: Android News, Tablet News

