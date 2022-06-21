Realme GT Neo 3T headed to India in July

Realme recently launched their new Realme GT Neo 3 and GT Neo 3T smartphones in Europe and now one of these handsets is headed to India.

The Realme GT Neo 3T will be launching in India in July and the handset will come with a choice of memory and storage options.

These will include 6GB of RAM and 128GB of storage, 8GB of RAM and 128GB of storage and 8GB of RAM, and 256GB of storage.

As a reminder, the Realme GT Neo 3T comes with a Qualcomm Snapdragon 870 5G mobile processor and you get a choice of 6GB or 8GB of RAM and up to 256GB of storage. The handset does not come with a microSD card slot.

The device comes with a range of cameras, there is a single camera on the front and three cameras on the back.

The front camera is a 16-megapixel camera that is designed for taking Selfies and for making video calls and the three rear cameras include a 64-megapixel main camera, and an 8-megapixel ultrawide camera, and a 2-megapixel macro camera.

As yet there are no details on when the Realme GT Neo will go on sale in India and how much it will cost, as soon as we get some more details, we will let you know.

