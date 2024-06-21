Realme GT 6 Smartphone Unveiled

Realme has unveiled its newest flagship phone, the Realme GT 6, which is brimming with the latest in technology and offers an array of impressive features. For tech enthusiasts and power users alike, this device promises to deliver a high-performance experience that meets modern demands. Whether you’re looking for speed, stunning visuals, or versatile photography options, the Realme GT 6 is designed to exceed expectations on all fronts. Let’s take a closer look at its standout specifications and see why it’s poised to be a game-changer in the smartphone market.

Processor and Performance

The Realme GT 6 is powered by the Snapdragon® 8s Gen 3 chipset, built on TSMC’s 4nm process. This advanced CPU configuration includes the Qualcomm® Kryo™ CPU clocked at 3.0GHz, ensuring blazing fast speeds and efficient performance. For graphics, the GT 6 integrates a 4nm process GPU, delivering superior visual processing and gaming capabilities.

Chipset : Snapdragon® 8s Gen 3

CPU : Qualcomm® Kryo™ CPU @ 3.0GHz

GPU: 4nm Process

Memory and Storage

With options up to 16GB of LPDDR5X RAM and 512GB of OVERLOCKED UFS 4.0 storage, the Realme GT 6 offers a variety of configurations to meet different user needs. Whether you’re multitasking or storing large amounts of data, this device provides ample space and speed.

RAM : 8GB/12GB/16GB LPDDR5X

Storage: 256GB/512GB OVERLOCKED UFS 4.0

Display

The GT 6 features a stunning 6.78-inch display with a remarkable brightness of up to 6000 nits, making it one of the brightest screens available on the market. The display boasts a resolution of 2780 x 1264 and supports a refresh rate of up to 120Hz, along with a touch sampling rate of up to 2500Hz. This combination provides a smooth and vibrant visual experience, perfect for multimedia and gaming enthusiasts.

Screen Size : 6.78 inches

Brightness : 1000nits (typ), 1600nits (HBM), 6000nits (APL)

Resolution : 2780 x 1264

Refresh Rate : Up to 120Hz

Touch Sampling Rate: Up to 2500Hz

Battery and Charging

Equipped with a massive 5500mAh battery, the Realme GT 6 ensures prolonged usage on a single charge. It supports 120W SUPERVOOC charging, allowing for rapid replenishment of battery life. The device also includes a USB Type-C port for charging and data transfer.

Battery : 5500mAh (typical)

Charging: 120W SUPERVOOC

Camera System

The Realme GT 6’s camera system is designed to meet all your photography needs, featuring a triple rear camera setup:

50MP Sony LYT-808 with OIS for clear, detailed shots.
Aperture : f/1.69

Field of View : 85°

Pixel Size: 1.12μm
8MP Sony IMX355 with a wide 112° field of view.
Aperture : f/2.2

Pixel Size: 1.12μm
50MP Samsung S5KJN5 for telephoto capabilities.
Aperture : f/2.0

Field of View : 49.5°

Pixel Size: 0.64μm

The front camera is a 32MP Sony IMX615, ideal for high-quality selfies and video calls.

Rear Camera Functions : Photos, portraits, night scenes, panorama, long exposure, professional mode, and more.

Video Recording: Up to 4K@60fps with support for EIS/OIS stabilization.

Connectivity

The GT 6 supports 5G connectivity in both SA and NSA modes, along with a wide array of frequency bands for global compatibility. It also features dual-mode WiFi (2.4GHz and 5GHz) and Bluetooth 5.4 for seamless wireless connectivity.

5G Bands : n77, n78, and others

WiFi : Supports 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax

Bluetooth: BT5.4, Dual-Bluetooth

Additional Features

NFC : Supports card and reader modes

Navigation : Dual-frequency GPS, Galileo, Beidou, and others for accurate location tracking

Audio : Super Linear Dual Speakers with OReality Audio for immersive sound

Operating System: Realme UI 5.0 based on Android 14

Physical Dimensions

Length : 162 mm

Width : 75.1 mm

Depth : ≈ 8.65 mm

Weight: ≈ 199 g

The Realme GT 6 brings a host of advanced features wrapped in a sleek and durable design. Its impressive performance, coupled with a rich display and robust camera system, makes it a compelling choice for users seeking a versatile and powerful smartphone.

Source Realme



