Realme C65 5G Smartphone Gets Official

If you’re in the market for a new smartphone that balances performance with affordability, the Realme C65 5G could be exactly what you need. This device comes packed with features designed to cater to the tech-savvy user looking for value without compromising on capabilities.

Power and Performance

At the heart of the Realme C65 is the MediaTek Dimensity 6300 5G chipset, an octa-core processor built on a 6nm architecture, capable of reaching speeds up to 2.4GHz. This is paired with an ARM G57 MC2 GPU, ensuring smooth graphical performance whether you’re gaming or streaming.

Memory and Storage

For multitaskers, the Realme C65 offers a variety of memory configurations:

RAM: Choose between 4GB or 6GB LPDDR4x options.

Internal Storage: Comes with 128GB of onboard storage.

Expandable Memory: Supports up to 2TB via a microSD card, providing ample space for all your apps, media, and documents.

Display Features

Viewing content on the Realme C65 is a pleasure, thanks to its 120Hz Eye Comfort Display. Here’s what you can expect:

High Refresh Rate: Enjoy fluid scrolling and responsive touch controls with a 120Hz refresh rate.

Enhanced Brightness: Achieves up to 625 nits in high brightness mode, making it easier to view in bright conditions.

Superior Resolution: The screen offers a resolution of 1604×720, ensuring clear and vibrant visuals.

Camera Capabilities

The Realme C65 does not skimp on camera quality, featuring a robust 50MP AI main camera with a range of shooting modes like Night, Pro, and Portrait. It also supports:

Multiple Video Formats: From 1080P@30fps to slow-motion at 720P@120fps, versatility is at your fingertips.

Dual-View Video: Record with both front and back cameras simultaneously for engaging content creation.

The 8MP front camera ensures your selfies are crisp, with features tailored for portraits and night shots.

Long-lasting Battery

Stay powered throughout the day with:

5000mAh Battery: A sizeable capacity that supports extended use on a single charge.

15W Quick Charge: Quickly get back to full power without lengthy downtime.

Connectivity and Additional Features

The Realme C65 supports the latest in connectivity options:

5G Ready: Enjoy blazing-fast internet speeds wherever 5G is available.

Comprehensive Band Support: Keeps you connected across various network standards globally.

Dual Nano SIM Slots: Offers flexibility in network management.

Design and Build

Sleek and modern, the Realme C65 measures just 7.89mm in depth and weighs approximately 190g, making it easy to handle and carry. The inclusion of a USB Type-C port and a 3.5mm headphone jack adds to its practicality, ensuring compatibility with a wide range of accessories.

Software and Usability

Running on Realme UI 5.0 based on Android 14, the Realme C65 promises a user-friendly and up-to-date software experience, complete with the latest features and security enhancements.

Summary

With its combination of powerful performance specs, versatile camera options, and a durable battery, the Realme C65 5G stands out as a strong contender in the mid-range smartphone market. Whether you’re a power user or a casual consumer, this phone is designed to meet the demands of your lifestyle without breaking the bank.

Source Realme, GSM Arena



