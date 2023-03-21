Realme C55 smartphone gets official

We previously heard some rumors about the new Realme C55 smartphone and now the handset is official, as we heard previously it comes with a Mini Capsule feature on the front which is similar to the Dynamic Island on the iPhone.

The handset is equipped with a 6.72-inch IPS LCD display that has a Full HD+ resolution of 2400 x 1080 pixels and it comes with a MediaTek Helio G88 mobile processor.

The new Realme C55 smartphone comes with a choice of 4GB and 64GB of storage, 6GB of RAM and 128GB of storage or 8GB of RAM and 256GB of storage, if you need some extra storage there is also a microSD card slot for expansion.

The handset comes with a 5000 mAh battery and it features 33W fast charging which can charge the handset from zero to fifty percent in 29 minutes. There is also a range of cameras with a single camera on the front and two cameras on the rear.

On the front of the device, there is an 8-megapixel camera that si designed for taking selfies and for making video calls. On the rear of the handset, there is a 64-megapixel main camera for photos and videos, plus a 2-megapixel depth camera. The new Realme C55 smartphone will come in three colors, Rainforest, Rainy Night and Sun Shower, the device will start at INR 10,999 which is about $133.

