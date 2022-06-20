Realme C30 budget Android phone unveiled

Realme has announced the launch of its latest budget-friendly Android smartphone, the Realme C30, and the handset is launching in India.

The Realme C30 is designed to be an affordable smartphone and it will retail for INR 7,499 which is about $105 at the current exchange rate.

The handset comes with a Unisoco T612 mobile processor and there is a choice of either 2GB of RAM and 32GB of storage or 3GB of RAM and 32GB of storage. If you need some extra storage the device also comes with a microSD card slot.

The Realme C30 comes with a 6.5-inch display that features an HD+ resolution of 1600 x 720 pixels and the device comes with a 5000 mAh battery.

The handset comes with a range of cameras, there is a single camera on the front of the device and a single camera on the rear.

On the front of the device, there is a 5-megapixel camera that is designed for taking Selfies and making video calls. On the rear of the handset, there is an 8-megapixel camera for photos and videos.

The new Realme C30 smartphone will come in a choice of two colors, Bamboo Green and Lake Blue, the handset will retail for INR 7,499 for the 2GB of RAM model and INR 8,999 for the 3GB model.

Source GSM Arena

Latest Geeky Gadgets Deals