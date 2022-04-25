Realme 9 Pro+ Free Fire launched in Europe

Realme is launching a limited-edition version of its 9 Pro+ smartphones, the Realme 9 Pro+ Free Fire, the device comes with one popular Fre Fire game.

The new Realme 9 Pro+ Free Fire will retail for €419.99 in Europe although it will be available with an early bird offer for €369.99 exclusively from Amazon.

Collaboration with ‘Free Fire’ – one of the world’s most popular mobile games

realme meets Free Fire with another long-anticipated collaboration after Naoto Fukasawa led the realme GT 2 series design and Hermès designer José Lévy created the realme Buds Q. This time, realme launches the world’s first Free Fire smartphone in Europe, aiming to disrupt the status quo of rigid and bland smartphone design with creativity and personality

Designed in the spirit of ‘Dare to Booya’

Inspired by the iconic design elements of the Free Fire universe, realme is all about adapting innovative design elements and materials to create an emotive design and engaging experience dedicated to the Free Fire blueprint.

This is just one of the many design details included in the limited edition realme 9 Pro+, as the packaging, where users could expect the Free Fire universe map and added extras including unique custom stickers also pay homage to Free Fire.

You can find out more details about the new Realme 9 Pro+ special edition model over at the Realme website at the link below.

Source Realme

