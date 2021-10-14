Realme 8i launched in Europe for €199

Realme has launched their latest smartphone in Europe, the Realme 8i and the handset will retail for €199 and it is available from today.

The handset comes with a 6.6 inch display with a FHD+ resolution off 2,412 x 1080 pixels and it is powered by a MediaTek Helio G90 processor.

The device also comes with 4GB or 6GB or RAM and 64GB or 128GB of storage, plus a range of high end cameras that includes a 16 megapixel front camera for Selfies and video calls.

On the rear of the handset there is a 50 megapixel main camera, a 2 megapixel macro camera and a 2 megapixel depth camera. The device also comes with a 5000 mAh battery and 18W fast charging.

Building upon the success and maintaining the momentum of the overwhelmingly favoured realme 8 series, today, realme will launch one more best-seller candidate: realme 8i. Since its inception, realme has been carrying out the mission of democratising tech for all, by providing cutting edge technology at an affordable price.



This time, the realme 8i brings the first 120Hz ultra smooth experience with a never before seen affordable price. Equipped with a powerful G96 processor, 120Hz display, and up to 7GB Dynamic RAM while also featuring a massive 5000mAh battery with 18W fast charge, realme 8i is poised to be the ultimate smooth superhero.

You can find out more information about the new Realme 8i smartphone over at Realme at the link below.

Source Realme

Latest Geeky Gadgets Deals