Re-ruler versatile ruler with mm, cm, angles and inches

Designers, engineers, builders and students looking for a versatile ruler which offers both millimeters and inches together with a unique aluminum design may be interested in the Re-ruler created by the engineering team at Ant Design. The Re-ruler is constructed from aerospace grade aluminum and offers both inches and mm together with a handy angle guide, compass, removable level and embedded magnets for easy storage. Enabling you to keep the tool exactly where you need it.

The Re-ruler measuring tool is constructed from anodized aluminum and is resistant to everyday wear and tear and won’t lose its appearance or markings even after years of repeated use say its creators. The Re-ruler has both mm and inches measurements laser engraved on its edges and provide an end which starts at zero making it easy to take measurements whatever your project.

Specially priced early bird pledges are now available for the novel project from roughly $39 or £29 (depending on current exchange rates), offering a considerable discount of approximately 22% off the final retail price, while the Kickstarter crowd funding is under way.

If the Re-ruler campaign successfully raises its required pledge goal and fulfillment progresses smoothly, worldwide shipping is expected to take place sometime around September 2021. To learn more about the Re-ruler aluminum ruler project play the promotional video below.

“After months of research and testing multiple prototypes, we have finalized the version that exceeds our strict quality standards. Our product is ready to go into production and the success of this campaign will nudge the production process. While we’re doing everything we can to ensure the whole process goes as smoothly as possible, a few minor hindrances are inevitable. Rest assured, we will do everything possible to complete the project and deliver the final product at your doorsteps in time. Thank you for your cooperation.”

Source : Kickstarter

