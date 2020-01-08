Razer Tomahawk powerful modular gaming PC based on Intel NUC unveiled at CS 2020

At CES 2020 this week Razer has been showcasing its new creations in the form of the Razer Kishi smartphone controller and the Razer Tomahawk modular PC to name just a few. The modular PC has been designed to provide gamers with a small form factor gaming PC with plenty of power thanks to the Intel NUC 9 Extreme Compute Element and Intel 9th Gen i9-9980HK 8-Core processor. Unfortunately, no information on pricing or worldwide availability has been released as yet by Razer, but as soon as information comes to light, we will keep you updated as always. Razer explains a little more about their new modular small form factor desktop PC.

“Rethink what a rig should be with the Razer Tomahawk—a new breed of gaming desktops & chassis design that throws conventional PC gaming out the window. Introducing an optimized form factor designed around Intel’s Next Unit of Computing (NUC) architecture. It features the latest tech specs, yet it’s modular enough to meet the ever-raising bar of high-end PC performance.”

“When you think of desktop gaming, you think of one setup—not anymore. Since all mission-critical components are housed within a Small Form Factor (SFF) build, it allows you to enjoy desktop-level performance anywhere, making it ideal for bringing to LAN parties and tournaments. In your home setup, this compact 10 liters chassis frees up ample space on your desktop to maintain a minimalist aesthetic with clean lines.”

“Beastly PCs no longer just exist in huge, bulky cases. The Razer Tomahawk packs a power that belies its size, and it hits as hard as the best full towers in the market. Built on the Intel NUC 9 Extreme Compute Element, the Razer Tomahawk Gaming Desktop is equipped with up to an Intel 9th Gen i9-9980HK 8-Core processor, it delivers faster performance for AAA game titles, content creation and streaming, while its NVIDIA® GeForce RTX 20 series graphics support a fully optimized ray-tracing experience.”

Source : Razer

