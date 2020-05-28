Razer Gigantus V2 massive mouse mat

Hardware and gaming peripheral manufacturer Razer, has created a massive gaming mouse mat and surface in the form of the aptly named Gigantus V2. Razer is also allowing you to create your very own Razer Gigantus V2 design, or personalize it by adding your gamer tag and favorite game art.

At 3XL size, this gaming mouse pad is big enough to cover entire desks—perfect for those who use a lower DPI or just like to have more room to maneuver, and is also available in 3 smaller sizes if needed.

“If you’re looking to make huge plays, then go big with the Razer Gigantus V2. As a soft gaming mouse pad with a textured micro-weave cloth surface, it’s designed to help you up your game with fluid swipes and pixel-precise aim. Optimized across all mouse sensors for pixel-precise accuracy and total tracking responsiveness, the weave’s high thread count lets your mouse glide across the mat with ease for quick, fluid swipes. At 3mm (M & L) and 4mm (XXL & 3XL) thick, this gaming mouse pad remains uniformly flat even over imperfect surfaces, and stays in place when the gaming gets hectic thanks to its grippy underside. With a sturdy foundation for consistent mouse movements, the mat’s thickness also serves to cushion your wrist when you game.”

– Medium 360 mm / 14.17 in 275 mm / 10.83 in 3 mm / 0.12 in

– Large 450 mm / 17.72 in 400 mm / 15.75 in 3 mm / 0.12 in

– XXL 940 mm / 37 in 410 mm / 16.14 in 4 mm / 0.15 in

– 3XL 1200 mm / 47.24 in 550 mm / 21.65 in 4 mm / 0.15 in

Source : Razer

