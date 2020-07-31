Razer BlackShark V2 and BlackShark V2 X gaming headsets launched

Razer has launched two new gaming headsets this week in the form of the Razer BlackShark V2 priced at $100 or €110 and the entry-level gaming headset the Razer BlackShark V2 X priced at $60 or €70, both of which are now available to purchase online retailers in the official Razer online store.

“Working with pro-players, we identified key areas where esports headsets needed to improve – positional audio, clarity of communications and noise cancellation,” said Alvin Cheung, Senior Vice President of Razer’s Peripherals Business Unit. “By addressing these three areas and implementing the solutions into the BlackShark V2, we’ve created a formidable headset. And by adding in the new THX Game Profiles, we’ve made the formidable into the unbeatable.”

– Razer TriForce Titanium 50mm Drivers for high-end audio performance

– Razer HyperClear Cardioid Mic with USB Sound Card for enhanced voice capture and advanced mic controls

– Advanced passive noise cancellation for uninterrupted focus

– FlowKnit memory foam ear cushions for premium comfort

– THX Spatial Audio for pinpoint positional accuracy that offers greater immersion and competitive advantage

The Razer BlackShark V2 headset features the all-new Razer TriForce Titanium 50 mm Drivers, Razer HyperClear Cardioid Mic with USB Sound Card to provide users with advanced passive noise cancellation. Other features include THX Spatial Audio’s new Game Profiles available for the Razer BlackShark V2 from August 6th 2020. “The BlackShark V2 is the new pinnacle of multi-platform, wired gaming headsets – designed and tested in conjunction with some of the world’s top esports athletes”, says Razer.

Specifications of the Razer BlackShark V2 gaming headset :

Frequency response: 12 Hz – 28 kHz

Impedance: 32 Ω @ 1 kHz

Sensitivity (@1 kHz): 100dBSPL/mW,1KHz

Drivers: Customized Dynamic 50 mm Driver

Inner ear cup diameter: 65 x 40 mm / 2.56 in x 1.57 in

Connection type: 3.5 mm with USB sound card

Cable length: 1.8 m / 5.91 ft.

Approx. weight: 262 g / 0.6 lbs

Oval ear cushions: Breathable memory foam cushions

Microphone

Frequency response: 100Hz-10 kHz

Signal-to-noise ratio: 60dB

Sensitivity (@ 1 kHz): -42dB V/Pa,1 kHz

Pick-up pattern: Unidirectional

On-earcup Controls

Volume up and down

Mic mute on/off toggle

Audio Usage

Audio Usage: Devices with 3.5 mm audio jack

Audio Usage + USB Sound Card: Devices with USB port

Source : Razer

