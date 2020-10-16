Basemark GPUScore Relic of Life RayTracing benchmark introduced

Basemark has announced the development of a new GPUScore Relic of Life RayTracing benchmark, which the company says will provide a “hyper realistic, true gaming type of content in three different workloads: Relic of Life, Sacret Path and Expedition”. The new Basemark ray tracing benchmark will support Windows and DirectX 12 as well as Linux and Vulkan.

“Basemark is pioneer in GPU benchmarking. Our current product Basemark GPU has been improving the 3D graphics industry since 2016. After releasing GPU 1.2 in March Basemark development team has been really busy developing brand new benchmark – GPUScore. GPUScore benchmark will introduce hyper realistic, true gaming type of content in three different workloads: Relic of Life, Sacret Path and Expedition.”

“GPUScore Relic of Life is targeted to benchmark high end graphics cards. It is completely new benchmark with many new features. The key new feature is real-time ray traced reflections and reflections of reflections. The benchmark will not only support Windows & DirectX 12, but also Linux & Vulkan raytracing.”

Source : TPU : TweakTown

