RAYLIER smart motorbike jacket features brakes lights, indicators and more



Raylier mas launched a new Kickstarter campaign this week to bring motorcyclists the safest motorbike jacket available, complete with brake lights, indicators and warning signals. Thanks to over 100 backers the campaign has already raised its required pledge goal with still 23 days remaining. “We love riding our motorbike, but low visibility and sharing the road suck. Our bike lights are lower than motorists’ eyes, so we are hardly seen in traffic. This is why we added lights inside the jacket, above the average car/bike’s headlights”.

Special early bird pledges are now available for the recently launched project from roughly $249 or £189, offering a considerable discount of approximately 34% off the retail price, while the crowd funding campaign is under way. If the Raylier Kickstarter campaign is successful and fullfilment progresses smoothly, worldwide shipping is expected to take place sometime around April 2021. To learn more about the Raylier project play the promotional video below.

“We are proud to say all RAYLIER jackets have passed the certification protocol VPM-006 Level II equipment. It is the toughest range of tests we could make our jackets go through. The outer shell is one strong armor you will feel comfortable in. Each jacket is equipped with level 2 visco-elastic protection shells. Recognized as the higher safety standard, they offer optimal protection while providing extreme comfort.”

“Whichever mode you are using, braking will freeze your backlights and increase their intensity as you brake. This feature is made possible with a built-in accelerometer in the Raylier jacket along with our proprietary algorithms. We have made an optional connectivity module that connects your bike to your Raylier jacket. Compatible with 100% of motorbikes. Just connect it to the blinker cable of your bike. Don’t worry, no tools are needed, we made it plug and play! We’re thinking of a fall detection feature. Let us know if that’s something you’d like to see as a future update on your Raylier jacket and we’ll consider adding it as a stretch goal.”

All the jackets include high-quality YKK zippers and branded buttons and snaps that are custom made, helping to ensure that your jacket will last for a lifetime says Raylier. For a complete list of all available pledges, stretch goals, extra media and detailed specs, jump over to the official Raylier crowd funding campaign page by following the link below.

Source : Kickstarter

