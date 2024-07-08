GPU Score Breaking Limit ray tracing benchmark now available to download

GPU Score has recently launched a innovative cross-platform ray tracing benchmark named Breaking Limit. This innovative tool is designed to assess the performance of a wide range of ray tracing capable devices, including smartphones, tablets, laptops, and high-end desktops with discrete GPUs. With support for multiple operating systems and graphics APIs, Breaking Limit offers a comprehensive performance evaluation across various platforms and devices.

Cross-Platform Ray Tracing Benchmark

As ray tracing technology becomes increasingly prevalent in consumer electronics, there is a critical need for a benchmark that can accurately assess and compare performance across different devices and platforms. Ray tracing enhances the realism of graphics by simulating the physical behavior of light, making it a sought-after feature in modern gaming and professional graphics applications.

Breaking Limit addresses this gap by providing valuable insights into how various devices handle hardware-accelerated graphics rendering. This benchmark is an essential tool for developers, manufacturers, and consumers to measure and compare the performance of real-time ray tracing rendering across different hardware and software environments reliably.

Features of GPUScore: Breaking Limit

Breaking Limit comes with two distinct workloads designed to cater to different device categories:

Breaking Limit

Breaking Limit is ideal for comparing mobile devices, laptops, and desktops equipped with ray tracing supporting GPUs. It provides a balanced workload that can effectively evaluate the performance of these devices without overwhelming them.

Breaking Limit Ultra

Breaking Limit Ultra features an exceptionally demanding workload designed specifically for desktops with high-end GPUs. This workload pushes the limits of ray tracing capabilities, offering a rigorous performance evaluation for the most advanced hardware.

Additionally, Breaking Limit includes performance evaluation tests for the most known AI upscaling techniques: FSR (FidelityFX Super Resolution) and DLSS (Deep Learning Super Sampling). These tests help users understand how well their devices can handle advanced upscaling technologies, which are crucial for achieving higher resolutions and better image quality in modern applications.

Breaking Limit is available for immediate download from its official website. The benchmark is offered in different licensing models to cater to various user needs, including free versions for personal use and more comprehensive packages for professional and enterprise users. Pricing details can be found on the Basemark website, ensuring that users can choose the option that best fits their requirements.

GPUScore’s introduction of Breaking Limit ray tracing benchmark marks a significant advancement in the field of ray tracing benchmarks. By offering a cross-platform solution that evaluates performance across a wide range of devices, Basemark provides a valuable tool for developers, manufacturers, and consumers alike. This benchmark not only helps in understanding the current capabilities of ray tracing technology but also sets the stage for future developments in this rapidly evolving field.

For those interested in exploring more about ray tracing technology, other areas such as real-time rendering techniques, AI-driven graphics enhancements, and the future of gaming graphics might also be of interest. These topics delve deeper into the intricacies of modern graphics technology, offering a broader perspective on the advancements shaping the industry today. Here are a selection of other articles from our extensive library of content you may find of interest on the subject of benchmarking :



