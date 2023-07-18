Waveshare Raspberry Pi Zero expansion board $15

For those among us grappling with the ongoing Raspberry Pi computer shortage, you’ll be pleased to know that relief is finally here. Introducing the Waveshare Raspberry Pi Zero expansion board, a solution meticulously designed to rejuvenate your Raspberry Pi Zero and transform it into a full-fledged Raspberry Pi mini PC. With the objective to emulate the original appearance of the Raspberry Pi 3B series as closely as possible, this expansion board promises a more cost-effective alternative.

Over on the Network Profile website SpookyGhost explains :

“I needed another Raspberry Pi for a project, but with the limited availability I couldn’t find one. The project doesn’t need a very fast CPU, but it must have ethernet. I have an old Raspberry Pi Zero W, but being limited to wireless is a real problem. I also need to mount something to the GPIO pins, and none of the Raspberry Pi Zero cases have enough room for that. That’s when I found the waveshare adapter board, which turns your Pi Zero, into a full size Pi with ethernet for $22 USD from Amazon, or a little cheaper from their website.”

Raspberry Pi Zero expansion board

The Waveshare expansion board boasts an array of connectivity options, ready to cater to your every need. First off, it’s equipped with a quad-channel USB interface, eliminating the inconvenience of a limited number of ports and facilitating simultaneous connections. And if you’re concerned about the transmission compatibility, worry no more; it’s compatible with both USB 2.0 and 1.1 standards.

For those internet-browsing marathons or intense online gaming sessions, the Waveshare Raspberry Pi Zero expansion board has you covered with a 100M Ethernet port. Note, however, that the Ethernet port does not support the Power over Ethernet (PoE) function. For multimedia enthusiasts, the HDMI port will be a welcome addition, enabling seamless connection with displays for optimal video and audio output.

Compatibility with Pi 3B Series HATs

If you are wondering how well this new expansion board gets along with your existing hardware, you’ll be glad to know that it effortlessly integrates with Pi 3B series Hardware Attached on Top (HATs). Thanks to its GPIO header’s identical height to the 3B series, connecting with 3B series HATs or even launching into new development projects becomes a breeze.

Key features

Here are the standout attributes that differentiate this expansion board:

It’s designed to fit perfectly with your Raspberry Pi Zero, courtesy of its specially crafted connectors.

It ensures compatibility with the interfaces of Raspberry Pi 3B / 3B+ boards.

It offers the same GPIO header height as 3B, making it easily connectible with 3B series HATs or development projects.

It features onboard 4ch USB ports that comply with USB 2.0 / 1.1 transmission.

It incorporates an onboard RTL8152B Ethernet chip, supporting a single RJ45 Ethernet port with 10 / 100 M adaptive capabilities.

With the current scarcity of Raspberry Pi computers, the Waveshare Raspberry Pi Zero expansion board presents a cost-effective and resourceful solution. From USB ports to an Ethernet port, and even compatibility with Pi 3B series HATs, this expansion board is indeed a viable choice for all tech enthusiasts seeking to maximize their Raspberry Pi Zero’s potential.

Source : Hackaday : Network Profile : Waveshare

