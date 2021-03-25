Raspberry Pi tablet with 5? DSI touchscreen



If you are interested in building your very own Raspberry Pi tablet you may be interested in a build from “jrberendt” who has created a tablet that is powered by a Raspberry Pi 4 model B mini PC and powered by a 5,000 mAH Pi Sugar Pro 2 battery pack. Kindly all the 3D printing files required to make this have been published to the Thingiverse website.

The 5 inch DSI touchscreen is available to purchase online for approximately $50 and can be used with a fast response at a resolution of 800 x 480 pixels, but also supports up to 1920 x 1080 input and auto-scaling if preferred and support the Raspberry Pi 2, 3 Model B, 3 B+, 4 mini PC systems. The display is supplied fully assembled and is plug and play requiring no driver if used with the following operating systems Raspbain, Ubuntu MATE, Kali, RetroPie, OpenElec, OSMC, Kodi, Arch Windows 10 IOT.

Source : Hackaday

