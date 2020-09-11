RasPad 3 Raspberry Pi tablet Kickstarter launches from $149



The highly anticipated Kickstarter campaign has now started for the third generation Raspberry Pi tablet created by SunFounder, with super early bird pledges starting from $149 offering a massive 50% saving off the recommended retail price. The campaign has already raised over $130,000 thanks to over 800 backers with still 29 days remaining.

The latest Raspberry Pi tablet from SunFounder is equipped with a 10.1” responsive touchscreen and quick and interactive RPi OS and the GPIO interface has been retained for super easy connectivity.

“The upgraded, enhanced, and improved RasPad 3.0 is here. An ideal programming tablet perfectly compatible with Raspberry Pi Tablet. What’s more, is that it’s open-source and specially designed for physical computing projects. RasPad displays all the source files and data on a touch screen just like an iPad. It’s portable and all-in-one that you can easily get easy access to all the source files without a keyboard and mouse.”

“As a developer, we need a Personal Project Station to boost efficiency that an extra split-screen is always helpful at any time. By leveraging the HDMI, you can easily extent RasPad with other monitors for double or triple work efficiency. After collecting a lot of feedback from the maker community, RasPad 3.0 has upgraded and added new features. These features will enable you to create IoT/AI/Autopilot projects without any hindrances.”

Source : Kickstarter

