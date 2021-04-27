Raspberry Pi RTC USB open source real time clock

Raspberry Pi enthusiasts may be interested in a new open source USB Raspberry Pi RTC offering a MCP2221 USB-I2C Converter, DS3231 High-Precision RTC Chip, TCXO, integrated temperature sensor as well as providing cross-platform compatibility. The MCP2221 is the main highlight of the USB RTC device that has captivated the users as it makes the product better. MCP2221 is a breakout module that works as a USB interface chip for the conversion of the data transfer protocol between the computer USB and UART(Serial) and I2C.

“We understand the hustle of the programmers and hardware experts that they face in their projects that divert them to create so many wonderful gadgets. A user needs to connect the RTC module with jumper cables, soldering methods, or by using an external PCB, and along with it, programming is required to run RTC that makes the process complex, time taking and hectic. “

Features of the Raspberry Pi RTC include

– Extremely accurate I2C real-time clock (RTC)

– Integrated temperature-compensated crystal oscillator (TCXO)

– Incorporates a battery input

– 16-pin, 300-mil SO package

– Automated Backup Power Supply

– Fast (400kHz) I2C Interface

“We came up with a technologically advanced RTC device “USB RTC” with the powerful integrated circuit DS3231 runs on low power-consumptions with Integrated Temperature Compensated Crystal Oscillator. USB RTC for Raspberry Pi comprised of MCP2221, a USB-to-UART/I2C serial converter, which enables USB connectivity, in the processes that include a USB, UART(Serial), GPIO, and I2C interfaces.”

“Our team developed USB RTC to perform an accurate I2C real-time clock (RTC) with an integrated temperature-compensated crystal oscillator (TCXO) and crystal. The USB RTC comprises a crystal resonator that makes an increment in the efficiency of the device for the long term with the decline of piece-part count in a manufacturing line. “

Source : Kickstarter

