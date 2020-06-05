Raspberry Pi Wi-Fi access point or repeater project

If you are finding your home Wi-Fi network a little restrictive you might be interested in a new project published to the Hackster.io website last month by Tomas Migone. the project provides details on how beginners or experienced makers can use the Raspberry Pi mini PC to create a Wi-Fi access point or repeater to improve signal coverage while working from home or remotely. The project should take approximately 60 minutes and uses a Raspberry Pi 3 Model B together with the balenaCloud software.

“Remote work brings more opportunity to tackle projects from different parts of the home. However, without strong enough Wi-Fi strength, your productivity might sink. Use this project to create a Wi-Fi access point or repeater out of a Raspberry Pi so you can improve signal coverage while working from home or remotely on the road.

In today’s modern life, wireless access to the internet is in many cases a necessity, though it’s not always guaranteed (even in the home). Fear not, we’ve got you covered. Read on to learn how to easily create a portable Access Point with Wi-Fi repeater capabilities. This is especially helpful if you live in a type of place that might have a lot of interference with your current setup! configure your device in one of the following modes of operation:

– Access Point: extend an existing ethernet connection with an access point network

– Repeater: extend an existing wireless connection with an access point network. Requires the use of a USB Wi-Fi dongle”

Source : Adafruit : Hackster.io

