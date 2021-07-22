Raspberry Pi powered AI sprinkler security system soaks trespassers

Geeky Gadgets

Raspberry Pi powered AI sprinkler security systemIf you experience issues with trespassers walking on your lawn and would like to give them a small reminder to move along, you may be interested in this artificial intelligence sprinkler security system created by the Ryder Calm Down YouTube channel. The AI powered sprinkler uses a relay connected to a Raspberry Pi Pico mini PC together with a little coding to detect a human presence on the lawn, after which it initiates the sprinkler system.

“People keep walking across my lawn, so I decided to deal with it using artificial intelligence. A quick note; I made this for entertainment only. The people you see in the video, even the ones portrayed as the public, have all agreed to be in the video prior to filming. I wouldn’t recommend you actually build anything like this yourself, I just wanted to make a video that I thought was entertaining. Hope you enjoy!”

“Raspberry Pi Pico is a tiny, fast, and versatile board built using RP2040, a brand new microcontroller chip designed by Raspberry Pi in the UK Designed by Raspberry Pi, RP2040 features a dual-core Arm Cortex-M0+ processor with 264KB internal RAM and support for up to 16MB of off-chip Flash. A wide range of flexible I/O options includes I2C, SPI, and — uniquely — Programmable I/O (PIO). These support endless possible applications for this small and affordable package.”

