Raspberry Pi powered AI sprinkler security system soaks trespassers

If you experience issues with trespassers walking on your lawn and would like to give them a small reminder to move along, you may be interested in this artificial intelligence sprinkler security system created by the Ryder Calm Down YouTube channel. The AI powered sprinkler uses a relay connected to a Raspberry Pi Pico mini PC together with a little coding to detect a human presence on the lawn, after which it initiates the sprinkler system.

“People keep walking across my lawn, so I decided to deal with it using artificial intelligence. A quick note; I made this for entertainment only. The people you see in the video, even the ones portrayed as the public, have all agreed to be in the video prior to filming. I wouldn’t recommend you actually build anything like this yourself, I just wanted to make a video that I thought was entertaining. Hope you enjoy!”

“Raspberry Pi Pico is a tiny, fast, and versatile board built using RP2040, a brand new microcontroller chip designed by Raspberry Pi in the UK Designed by Raspberry Pi, RP2040 features a dual-core Arm Cortex-M0+ processor with 264KB internal RAM and support for up to 16MB of off-chip Flash. A wide range of flexible I/O options includes I2C, SPI, and — uniquely — Programmable I/O (PIO). These support endless possible applications for this small and affordable package.”

Source : Gizmodo

