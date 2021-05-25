Raspberry Pi Pico PICOmputer keyboard



The PICOmputer is a small terminal complete with a QWERTY keyboard, a small IPS display, and space for a RFM95 LoRa module, and Raspberry Pi Pico mini PC. The open source hardware project is available as a kit with either the mainboard only or the mainboard plus a silver or gold front panel for which you will need to supply the components. Check out the video below to learn more about this pocket-sized terminal.

Features and specifications of the PICOmputer :

Compatible with Raspberry Pi Pico board

Storage – MicroSD card slot

Display – Three types supported:

1.3-inch ST7789 IPS 240×240 display via 12-pin flex cable

1.54-inch ST7789 IPS 240×240 display via 12-pin flex cable

ST7789 IPS 240×240 display via 8-pin header

Audio – Speaker

User input – QWERTY keyboards plus D-Pad

Connectivity – Optional RFM95 LoRa radio (note: untested, and cannot be used at the same time as the MicroSD card)

Expansion – 10-pin GPIO header

Misc – On/Off switch, Reset button, openings for boot button, and LED on RPi Pico

Power Supply – 5V via USB-C port

Dimensions – 100 x 65 x 8 mm

The PICOmputer is available to purchase from the Tindie online store .

Source : CNX Software : Tindie

