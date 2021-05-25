Raspberry Pi Pico PICOmputer keyboard

The PICOmputer is a small terminal complete with a QWERTY keyboard, a small IPS display, and space for a RFM95 LoRa module, and Raspberry Pi Pico mini PC. The open source hardware project is available as a kit with either the mainboard only or the mainboard plus a silver or gold front panel for which you will need to supply the components. Check out the video below to learn more about this pocket-sized terminal.
Features and specifications of the PICOmputer :
Compatible with Raspberry Pi Pico board
Storage – MicroSD card slot
Display – Three types supported:
1.3-inch ST7789 IPS 240×240 display via 12-pin flex cable
1.54-inch ST7789 IPS 240×240 display via 12-pin flex cable
ST7789 IPS 240×240 display via 8-pin header
Audio – Speaker
User input – QWERTY keyboards plus D-Pad
Connectivity – Optional RFM95 LoRa radio (note: untested, and cannot be used at the same time as the MicroSD card)
Expansion – 10-pin GPIO header
Misc – On/Off switch, Reset button, openings for boot button, and LED on RPi Pico
Power Supply – 5V via USB-C port
Dimensions – 100 x 65 x 8 mm
The PICOmputer is available to purchase from the Tindie online store .
Source : CNX Software : Tindie
