PiNAS dual drive Raspberry Pi NAS

Raspberry Pi enthusiasts looking to build a network attached storage solution may be interested in the PiNAS Raspberry Pi NAS created by Instructables member “Araymbox” offering a compact Raspberry Pi powered two bay NAS.

Features of the Raspberry Pi NAS include :

– Super small

– Easy to build

– Simple setup

– Cheap

– Perfect for learning about network, file system, security mechanisms

– Raspberry Pi 2 or 3 can be used (Pi 4 with some tweaks)

– Powered by a single USB cable

– Can use WiFi

– Uses notebook hard drives

– hard drives are hotswappable

– Two USB ports for further hardware

– Easy to open case

For full instructions on how to build your very own PiNAS Raspberry Pi NAS storage solution jump over to the Instructables website by following the link below.

“Make sure you have everything you need for the build. There is nothing more annoying than stopping your project because you have to wait for some small part being delivered. You do not have to buy the listed parts and material from given links. These are examples and show the required properties of the parts.”

Source :Instructables : Adafruit

