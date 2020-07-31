MagPi magazine issue 96 now available with 25 “no-problem” projects to keep you busy

The latest addition of the awesome official Raspberry Pi magazine is now available to purchase from your local stores or download digitally on your preferred device. The August 2020 issue is once again packed with practical projects to push your Raspberry Pi to its limits as well as featuring 25 projects to get you up and running as quickly as possible.

“Eager to put your Raspberry Pi to use, but stuck for ideas and think it’s all a bit complex? These 25 no-nonsense, inspiring projects will help you get started on a new build. Everything here is easy to make, and the results are impressive.”

For more information jump over to the official Raspberry Pi magazine website by following the link below where issues are now available to purchase individually, via a subscription as well as available to download as free PDFs. Removing any excuse for you not to dive into creating projects with your Raspberry Pi. Other features in this month’s magazine issue 96 include :

– Raspberry Pi 4 web hosting with Mythic Beasts.

– Boot a Raspberry Pi into Windows 98 and run classic software.This tutorial from KG Orphanides is a great way to rediscover computing from the 1990s.

– Masafumi Ohta interview – Masafumi founded ‘Japanese Raspberry Pi Users Group’ in October 2012, It’s thanks to the efforts of people like Masafumi that we’ve been able to see some of the amazing work from makers in Japan and even other parts of East Asia.

– 25 No-problem projects. Put a new Raspberry Pi to good use with these inspiring, but doable projects.

– Build the ultimate home music system. Want house-wide audio without the price tag? PJ Evans has you covered with a Raspberry Pi touchscreen system that beats professional builds hands down.

– Robot car test. We’ve got our hands on a PiCar-V Kit V2.0 and put it through its paces. Is this four-wheeled wonder the right robot for you?

– 10 summer projects. Beat the heat with these Raspberry Pi builds.

– Run Windows 98 software. Boot Raspberry Pi to Windows 9x and run classic software with DOSBox-X. KG Orphanides has all the information you need to get the classic Windows experience on Raspberry Pi.

– Stop motion and selfies with the High Quality Camera. Add a shutter button to your camera and use it to take pictures and shoot stop motion video.

– Secure remote access. Access a Raspberry Pi remotely while keeping the open port hidden from prying eyes.

– Raspberry Pi and Arduino oscilloscope. Mike Cook puts two boards together and samples signals at 1MHz. It’s a great build for audio work.

– Make making accessible. Ensure that everyone can join in with the fun of your builds by making them accessible to the widest possible audience.

– Learn C with Raspberry Pi. Discover the underlying principles of computing and learn a solid programming language with these books, tutorials, and courses.

– Project Zed. The mighty robot being built by a talented maker in Uganda.

– International Space Station Tracker. Use a Raspberry Pi and e-paper display to keep an eye on the space station’s whereabouts.

– PiMowBot. The brilliant robotic lawn-mower aiming to cut the grass for you.

– OpenFlexure Microscope. Cutting the cost of disease detection with a 3D printed research-grade microscope.

Source : MagPi

