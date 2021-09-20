PiKVM v3 Raspberry Pi KVM over IP Hat lets you control servers and workstations remotely

If you need to remotely manage servers or workstations you may be interested in a new open source KVM over IP Hat specifically designed for the Raspberry Pi mini PC. Created by software engineer and open source enthusiast Maxim Devaev the PiKVM v3 HAT fits neatly on top of your Raspberry Pi providing the ability to turn on/off or restart your computer, configure the UEFI/BIOS, and even reinstall the OS using the Virtual CD-ROM or Flash Drive and more. Backer early bird pledges are now available for the creative project from roughly $145 or £106 (depending on current exchange rates).

Raspberry Pi KVM over IP Hat features

Fully open-source software and fine-tuned and pre-configured Linux based OS.

software and fine-tuned and pre-configured based OS. Access to the server via Web UI or VNC .

or . HDMI video capture with extra low latency using MJPEG or H.264 /WebRTC (1080p 50Hz max).

with extra low latency using or /WebRTC (1080p 50Hz max). HDMI audio capture (hardware based; software work in progress).

(hardware based; software work in progress). USB keyboard & mouse ,

& , Bootable Virtual CD-ROM & Flash Drive ;

& ; Ability to simulate “ insert & eject ” for USB devices .

” for . Onboard ATX controller to manage server power supply.

to manage server power supply. PWM fan controller .

. A real-time clock for accurate logging.

for accurate logging. CISCO-style and USB serial console port (to manage PKVM OS or to connect to the server).

(to manage PKVM OS or to connect to the server). Ability to use IPMI BMC , IPMI SoL , Redfish and Wake-on-LAN to control the server.

, , and to control the server. Extensible Authentication and SSL encryption out of the box.

and out of the box. Health monitoring of the Raspberry Pi.

of the Raspberry Pi. Control GPIO ports and USB relays from the Web UI.

ports and from the Web UI. And one more thing : It’s compatible with Apple computers

“PiKVM started a few years ago as a small pet project to develop a Do-It-Yourself KVM over IP. We wanted it inexpensive and better than existing commercial units. To reach this goal, we gathered a large community of IT experts with a lot of experience in DIY solutions, and we used their ideas, suggestions and feedback to create our first PiKVM HAT for Raspberry Pi. It successfully transformed Raspberry Pi into a reliable and convenient KVM over IP! “

Assuming that the PiKVM v3 HAT funding campaign successfully raises its required pledge goal and the project progresses smoothly, worldwide shipping is expected to take place sometime around October 2021. To learn more about the PiKVM v3 HAT Raspberry Pi KVM over IP Hat project play the promotional video below.

“Now, after 6 years of hard work, thousands of lines of code, and several prototypes and pilot versions, we are finally ready to reveal the result of our efforts and hope that with your support we will be able to not only fund the first production batch but also bring it to many server rooms, test lab, mining farms, basements, data centers and anywhere else you might find a computer that needs to be running 24/7.”

For a complete list of all available backing options, stretch goals, extra media and detailed specs for the Raspberry Pi KVM over IP Hat, jump over to the official PiKVM v3 HAT crowd funding campaign page by checking out the link below.

Source : Kickstarter

Latest Geeky Gadgets Deals