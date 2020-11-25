Raspberry Pi KVM over IP project

Raspberry Pi enthusiasts may be interested in open source and affordable Raspberry Pi KVM over IP system which costs between $30-$100 depending on the features you require. Check out the video below to learn more. The project offers HDMI Full HD capture based on the TC358743 chip (extra low latency ~100ms and many features like compression control), OTG Keyboard and mouse, Mass Storage Drive emulation and more.

“A very simple and fully functional Raspberry Pi-based KVM over IP that you can make with your own hands without any soldering! This device helps to manage servers or workstations remotely, regardless of the health of the operating system or whether one is installed. You can fix any problem, configure the BIOS, and even reinstall the OS using the virtual CD-ROM or Flash Drive. It only costs between $30 and $100 depending on the features desired. Even the most expensive configuration will be cheaper than a $500 commercial IP-KVM.”

For more information on the Raspberry Pi KVM project jump over to the website below for full instructions.

Source : Hackday : PIKVM

