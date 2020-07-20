Raspberry Pi enthusiasts searching for a new project to keep them busy may be interested in this all-in-one Raspberry Pi handheld computer system, created by YouTube Backpropagation. Check out the video below for an in-depth overview of how the Raspberry Pi mini PC system was created and the components integrated into a custom-built 3D printed casing

“In this video today I will be going over my Pocket Pi and everything it can do. After that I will dismantle it and show how everything is assembled in the final product. In the next video I will explain the CAD, wiring and software part in order to fully finish the tutorial. And if people are still interested I may even try to make and design a more powerful version.”

Source : Reddit : Adafruit

Latest Geeky Gadgets Deals