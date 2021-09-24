New Raspberry Pi Handbook 2022 now available

Raspberry Pi enthusiasts or those of you looking to learn more about the awesome range of mini PC systems that can be used to build a huge variety of different projects, applications and computer systems. May be interested to know that the official Raspberry Pi 2022 Handbook is now available to purchase offering over 200 pages of Raspberry Pi projects, tutorials, tips, and reviews.

“The new Handbook is crammed full of incredible community projects, some of our best build guides, an introduction to Raspberry Pi Pico, and reviews of cool Raspberry Pi kits and accessories – all stuffed into 200 pages.”

“Lunchbox Arcade Game – make lunchtime far more exciting by busting out some Street Fighter II and having someone eat your hadoukens. Make sure to eat between rounds for maximum satisfaction. We Still Fax – one part escape room, one part performance theatre, this relic of office technology has been hacked with a Raspberry Pi to be the centrepiece of a special show in your own living room. iPod Classic Spotify Player – using a Raspberry Pi Zero W, this old-school iPod has been upgraded with Spotify access. The interface has even been recreated to work the same way as the old iPod, scroll wheel and all.”

The Raspberry Pi Handbook 2022 is now available to purchase from the official online store available via the link below priced at £10 and includes a QuickStart guide to setting up your Raspberry Pi computer, details on the new Raspberry Pi Pico, the best projects built by your Raspberry Pi community and more.

Source : RPiF

