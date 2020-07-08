Raspberry Pi running Google Assistant

Raspberry Pi enthusiasts interested in running Google Assistant on their Raspberry Pi mini PC may be interested in a new tutorial published to the Hackster.io website this week by Shailesh Saravanan. Google Assistant is an artificial intelligence–powered[1] virtual assistant developed by Google that is primarily available on mobile and smart home devices and make a great beginner project for learning about the Pi. To Complete This Project successfully you will need the following:

– A Raspberry Pi ( Any Model )

– A basic speaker with a 3.5 mm aux connection

– A USB microphones

– A mouse and keyboard

“A short while ago Google released a do-it-yourself AI kit with issue #57 of The Magpi. This made it extremely easy to create your own Google assistant however getting hold of the voice kit was little bit harder and, in many places, it sold out within hours.Fortunately, Google made all the software available online complete with full instructions. This meant that we did not need a copy of The Magpi to take advantage of all that hard work.Despite this, there doesn’t appear to be any clear instructions online on utilizing the voice kit without a copy of the magazine or without the hardware that was shipped with it. Instead, most of the tutorials attempt to install everything from scratch often resulting in mess of code that’s impossible to follow for Many People.”

For the full tutorial jump over to the Hackster.io website by following the link below.

Source : Hackster.io

Latest Geeky Gadgets Deals