Raspberry Pi face recognition beginners guide



If you would like to learn more about face recognition and a Raspberry Pi mini PC, you should definitely check out the latest Hackspace magazine issue 38 and blog article offering a beginner’s guide to getting a face recognition system up and running on a Pi.

The Raspberry Pi Foundation explains a little more about facial recognition on the Pi. “Although this kind of computing power is normally out of reach of microcontrollers, adding a Raspberry Pi computer to your project with the new High Quality Camera opens up a range of possibilities. From simple alerting applications (‘Mum’s arrived home!’), to dynamically adjusting settings based on the person using the project, there’s a lot of fun to be had.

For face recognition to work well, we’re going to need some horsepower, so we recommend a minimum of Raspberry Pi 3B+, ideally a Raspberry Pi 4. The extra memory will make all the difference. To keep as much resource as possible available for our project, we’ve gone for a Raspberry Pi OS Lite installation with no desktop.”

For more information and a complete beginners tutorial on getting started with facial recognition and the Raspberry Pi mini PC jump over to the official Raspberry Pi blog by following the link below.

Source : RPiF

