Raspberry Pi 400 CyberDeck Bonnet now available



Raspberry Pi enthusiasts may be interested to know that Adafruit is now stocking and selling a Raspberry Pi 400 CyberDeck Bonnet, which comes preassembled enabling you to quickly attach it to your Raspberry Pi 400 computer. The CyberDeck can be combined with a variety of different additions and the images above and below show the Adafruit 128×32 OLED bonnet in action.

“Well, we just fenced 12 megabytes of ram and some angled socket header from the underground hacker club next to the chatsubo, and it’s a major upgrade to our extender board – now you can jack in any Pi bonnet into the back of your Pi 400’s skull at a cool angle, perfect for augmenting your deck! We also give you two STEMMA (JST 3-PH) connectors on GPIO #18 and #13, and twin STEMMA QT I2C port plugs, for additional upgrades”

“Comes completely pre-assembled and tested so you don’t need to do anything but plug it in. Works best with the Pi 400 computer. The demo images show it with one of our 128×32 OLED bonnets plugged in. Any bonnet/mini-HAT/pHAT etc should work just fine as every pin is duplicated from input to output.”

Source : Adafruit

