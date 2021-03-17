Raspberry Pi connected to 16 hard drives

Raspberry Pi enthusiast Jeff Geerling has streamed a video this week to commemorate Raspberry Pi day 2021 showing how you can connect 16 hard drives to a single Raspberry Pi Compute 4 module or similar. Check out the video below to see the process and learn more about some of the pitfalls and problems you may encounter as you set up your own extended storage system perfect for a Raspberry Pi NAS or similar.

“The power of Raspberry Pi 4 in a compact form factor for deeply embedded applications. Raspberry Pi Compute Module 4 incorporates a quad-core ARM Cortex-A72 processor, dual video output, and a wide selection of other interfaces. Available in 32 variants, with a range of RAM and eMMC Flash options, and with or without wireless connectivity.”

The Raspberry Pi Compute 4 is now available to purchase directly from the Raspberry Pi online store and resellers worldwide.

Source : YouTube

Latest Geeky Gadgets Deals