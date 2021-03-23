CM Hunter Raspberry Pi Compute Module 4 carrier board with ISO interfaces (final hours)

Raspberry Pi Compute Module 4 users looking for extended iOS interfaces may be interested in a Kickstarter campaign by Andreas Eberle in the form of the CM Hunter which is now coming to an end. The Raspberry Compute Module 4 carrier offers iOS interfaces and is an open source project created by engineers for engineers, creators, learners, hobbyist.

Early bird pledges are now available for the interesting project from roughly $116 or £86 (depending on current exchange rates). If the CM Hunter campaign successfully raises its required pledge goal and manufacturing progresses smoothly, worldwide shipping is expected to take place sometime around June 2021. To learn more about the CM Hunter Raspberry Compute Module 4 carrier board project play the promotional video below.

“The official carrier board of the Raspberry Pi CM4 is large as it covers all features required. Whereas, the CM Hunter carrier board comes with extended functionalities but with a smaller form factor.”

“You could use this platform for reading sensors, protocols and sharing data files between all communication modules, storing data on USB stick, Cloud servers, etc.. WiFi and Bluetooth /Integrated in some CM4 versions/ give you extended connection possibilities. Also you could automate some process via the integrated high current relay. And more – this platform is excellent choice for studying Python, Linux, QML, PyQT, etc…”

“Micro USB plug. You could use any 5V USB Power Adapter /even phone charger/ which could deliver at least 2A current. Green LED on board indicates that power supply is switched on.”

For a complete list of all available project pledges, stretch goals, extra media and technical specifications for the Raspberry Compute Module 4 carrier board, jump over to the official CM Hunter crowd funding campaign page by checking out the link below.

Source : Kickstarter

