Raspberry Pi Compute Module 4 design process explained

Anyone interested in learning more about how the new Raspberry Pi Compute Module 4 was designed by the development team at the Raspberry Pi Foundation, are sure to enjoy a new article published to the official Raspberry Pi Blog explaining the process. “Many people think design is a nice linear process: ideas, schematics, PCB, and then final product. In the real world the design process isn’t like this..”

“Previous Compute Modules were all in a 200-pin SODIMM form factor, but two important considerations pushed us to think about moving to a different form factor: the need to expose useful interfaces of the BCM2711 that are not present in earlier SoCs, and the desire to add extra components, which meant we needed to route tracks differently to make space on the PCB for the additional parts.”

“We knew we wanted to get the extra features of the BCM2711 out to the connector so that users could make use of them in their products. High-speed interfaces like PCIe and HDMI are so fast coming out of the BCM2711 that they need special IO pins that can’t also support GPIO: if we were to change the functionality of a GPIO pin to one of the new high-speed signals, this would break backwards compatibility.”

to read more about the design process involved in creating the new Raspberry Pi Compute Module 4 now available priced from $25, jump over to the official Raspberry Pi Foundation website by following the link below. Specifications of the new Raspberry Pi Compute Module 4

– 1.5GHz quad-core 64-bit ARM Cortex-A72 CPU

– VideoCore VI graphics, supporting OpenGL ES 3.x

– 4Kp60 hardware decode of H.265 (HEVC) video

– 1080p60 hardware decode, and 1080p30 hardware encode of H.264 (AVC) video

– Dual HDMI interfaces, at resolutions up to 4K

– Single-lane PCI Express 2.0 interface

– Dual MIPI DSI display, and dual MIPI CSI-2 camera interfaces

– 1GB, 2GB, 4GB or 8GB LPDDR4-3200 SDRAM

– Optional 8GB, 16GB or 32GB eMMC Flash storage

– Optional 2.4GHz and 5GHz IEEE 802.11b/g/n/ac wireless LAN and Bluetooth 5.0

– Gigabit Ethernet PHY with IEEE 1588 support

– 28 GPIO pins, with up to 6 × UART, 6 × I2C and 5 × SPI

Source : Raspberry Pi Foundation : Store

