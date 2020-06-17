SmartiPi Touch Pro Raspberry Pi display and mini PC case

Rasberry Pi enthusiast and case maker Tom Murray, responsible for creating the SmartiPi range of cases which accommodates not only the Raspberry Pi mini PC but also the official 7 inch display. Refining previous builds, Murray has today launched the new SmartiPi Touch Pro Raspberry Pi case via Kickstarter.

Smarticase is now offering the SmartiPi Touch Pro a case for the Official Raspberry Pi display, Raspberry Pi, and Raspberry Pi camera, enabling owners to create a mini all-in-one Raspberry Pi computer system. Early bird pledges are available from just $28 roughly £23 with worldwide shipping available. If all goes to plan worldwide shipping is expected to take place during October 2020. The new case is compatible with the Raspberry Pi B+,2B,3B,3B+,4B and Raspberry Pi Official camera V1 and V2.

“The SmartiPi Touch Pro is a case for the Official Raspberry Pi display and Raspberry Pi 2,3, and 4. There is also a mounting point below the display for the Official Raspberry Pi camera. The Raspberry Pi display, Raspberry Pi, and Raspberry Pi camera are not included. This case creates an all in one Raspberry Pi computer with a single USB-C port in the back to power the components in case. The Raspberry Pi is mounted behind the display and the ports are flush with the edge of the display. The spacious case gives you the flexibility to add components inside the case. The case will be made out of injection molded ABS plastic, so it can be drill or machined for additional customization. CAD models of the case will be also available to help you in your customization.”

Source : Kickstarter

