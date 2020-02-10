Raspberry Pi MKR breakout module makes prototyping easy for makers

The creators of the Pi-oT have once again taken to Kickstarter to launch their Raspberry Pi MKR Module, featuring a breakout board and GPIO port protection inside the company’s popular enclosure used on our Pi-oT Module. The MKR Module has been designed to provide a breakout module for makers at an affordable cost with earlybird pledges available from $30 offering a 25% discount off the recommended retail price and worldwide shipping expected to take place during March 2020.

Features of the MKR Module include :

– Easy GPIO access – We took 21 unused GPIOs plus the I2C pins and routed them to the screw terminals for easy access.

– Port protection – Each of the 21 GPIOs has a 330 ohm resistor in series to protect from over current. No need to worry about frying you Pi.

– Integrated Breadboard – Build your own circuits directly on board. Learn, Create, Prototype.

– Integrated Cooling – Each Module includes a fan with a designated 5V header to keep you Pi cool and running smooth.

– 5V circuit protection – Back power you Pi via the 5V terminal, integrated circuit protection allows for a wide range of power supply options.

– Versatile enclosure – Our popular enclosure gives your Pi a home with robust screw terminals, a DIN rail mount, screw hole mounting options, as well as auxiliary access ports for a wide range of use cases.

– HAT compatible – The communication GPIOs are left untouched, and a male header allows for direct access to the Pi. Simply place any HAT on the 40 pin header as you would normally.

– Compatible with any 40 Pin Raspberry Pi – A, B, Zero, any Pi is welcome.

Source : Kickstarter

