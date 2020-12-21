Arcade 42 3D printed Raspberry Pi bartop arcade system

YouTuber Print ‘N Play has built and 3D printer a Raspberry Pi bartop arcade system consisting of over 6kg of 3D printer filament. Check pout the video below to learn more about the project and the build process.

“Arcade games are fun! And many are best enjoyed with friends. Today we 3D Print a FULL-SIZED Bartop arcade cabinet that lets two players play simultaneously! That’s a LOT of plastic!”

If you have built anything similar please do not hesitate to send over your project or leave a link in the comments below.

Source : Print ‘N Play : Adafruit

Latest Geeky Gadgets Deals