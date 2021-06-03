Raspberry Pi enthusiasts may be interested in a new Raspberry Pi audio HAT soon to be available by the Crowd Supply website in the form of a Raspberry Pi stereo microphone and speaker HAT. Offering an easy way to add twin speakers and microphones for stereo audio playback and recording to your existing or next Raspberry Pi project. Thanks to the onboard EEPROM that dynamically loads the device tree overlay, the HAT requires no installation.

By default, the amplifier gain is at +9dB, but the amplifier gain can be changed via the onboard pads by simply adding a dab of solder. The compact HAT measures 65mmx30mm, the same size as the Pi Zero, Adafruit’s bonnet HATs and Pimoroni’s pHATs, thereby making it easy to accommodate the HAT in a wide range of projects.

Features an specifications of the Raspberry Pi stereo microphone and speaker HAT :

– 2 ICS-43434 MEMS microphones.

– 2 MAX98357 Class D audio amplifiers.

– 5 APA102 RGB LEDs for projects that need an indicator.

– CAT24C32 EEPROM.

– 2 Terminals for connecting 3 W speakers.

– 1 Pushbutton connected to GPIO17 for customizable actions.

– Optional gain levels of +3 dB, +6 dB, +9 dB and +12 dB.

– Compatible applications include Google Assistant, Amazon Alexa, Mycroft, Volumio, and more!

For more information on full specifications jump over to the official Crowd Supply project page by following the link below. Soon as the project becomes available on Crowd Supply we will keep you up to speed as always.

Source : Crowd Supply

