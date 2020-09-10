Raspad 3 Raspberry Pi 4 tablet launches later today on Kickstarter

Later today SunFounder will be launching a new Raspberry Pi tablet in the form of the Raspad 3, building on their previous two generations and offering a new tablet specifically created for the more powerful Raspberry Pi 4 mini PC. The Raspad 3 Raspberry Pi 4 tablet will feature a 10.1 inch touchscreen display offering users a resolution of 1280 x 800 pixels.

New improvements in the latest Raspberry Pi tablet include a longer battery life which now provides up to 3 to 5 hours of runtime on a single charge from the more powerful Raspberry Pi 4. Check out the videos below to learn more about the new Raspberry Pi tablet soon to be available on Kickstarter.

Unfortunately, no information on pledge pricing or worldwide availability has been released as yet by SunFounder, but all will be made available later today once the official Raspad 3 Kickstarter crowdfunding campaign commences.

Raspberry Pi 4 specifications :

– Broadcom BCM2711, Quad core Cortex-A72 (ARM v8) 64-bit SoC @ 1.5GHz

– 2GB, 4GB or 8GB LPDDR4-3200 SDRAM (depending on model)

– 2.4 GHz and 5.0 GHz IEEE 802.11ac wireless, Bluetooth 5.0, BLE

– Gigabit Ethernet

– 2 USB 3.0 ports; 2 USB 2.0 ports.

– Raspberry Pi standard 40 pin GPIO header (fully backwards compatible with previous boards)

– 2 × micro-HDMI ports (up to 4kp60 supported)

– 2-lane MIPI DSI display port

– 2-lane MIPI CSI camera port

– 4-pole stereo audio and composite video port

– H.265 (4kp60 decode), H264 (1080p60 decode, 1080p30 encode)

– OpenGL ES 3.0 graphics

– Micro-SD card slot for loading operating system and data storage

– 5V DC via USB-C connector (minimum 3A*)

– 5V DC via GPIO header (minimum 3A*)

– Power over Ethernet (PoE) enabled (requires separate PoE HAT)

– Operating temperature: 0 – 50 degrees C ambient

Source : SunFounder

