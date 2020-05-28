3D Printed Raspberry Pi 4 keyboard case

Raspberry Pi enthusiast, maker and Thingiverse member “eabani” has posted a new project showcasing his new 3D printed Raspberry Pi keyboard case. “Here I give you my raspberry Pi4 case / Retro computer case. It can be printed in 2 pieces (top and bottom) on a cr-10 or equivalent or 4 pieces on a bed that is 220×220 or above.”

“It uses the Royal Kludge keyboard RK61 (both USB wired and Bluetooth. In the UK you can get it for about 35 pounds. The yellow led with the brown switches is best in my opinion to get the retro feel. You will need to unscrew it from it’s case and screw it to the base of the computer case (can use the same screws) be careful removing the lithium battery! I used custom keycaps on this keyboard.

The screws that hold the upper and lower halves together are pan head self tapping 18mm M2. you will need 8. The file USB Clip is what holds the usb extension cable in place, you will need two. It’s simple and it works well.”

if you are interested in building your very own all the files necessary to 3D print your Raspberry Pi keyboard case are now available from the Thingiverse project page by following the link below.

Source : Thingiverse

Latest Geeky Gadgets Deals