Raspberry Pi 4 GitLab server

Raspberry Pi enthusiasts interested in learning how to build their very own GitLab server using the raspberry Pi 4 mini PC, will be pleased to know that Hackster.io member MikrocontrollerProjekte, has created a great tutorial showing how to install GitLab CE on a Raspberry Pi 4 equipped with 4GB.

Installation of GitLab CE on a Raspberry Pi 4 (4GB) (Part 1)

– Install GitLab on a Raspberry Pi 4

– Configure the GitLab server

Full instructions and code are available over on the GitHub project page which is available by following the link below complete with GitLabRaspberryPi.sh files ready to download.

If you are interested in learning more about the Raspberry Pi operating systems currently available and which one would be best suited to your next project jump over to our previous article entitled which Raspberry Pi OS.

Source : GitHub : Hackster.io

