Raspberry Pi 4 case complete with OLED display

Maker Michael Klements has created a fantastic Raspberry Pi case complete with OLED display capable of showing CPU, storage and memory usage as well as CPU temperature. Check out the video below to learn more about the case and its design.

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

“In this video, I’ll show you how to make your own Raspberry Pi 4 case which looks like a Mini Desktop Computer. The case houses the Raspberry Pi 4 with an Ice Tower fitted for cooling and has a small OLED display on the front which shows the computer’s IP address as well as some stats on the CPU, memory, and storage usage as well as the CPU temperature.”

“The power, HDMI, and audio ports are accessible on the side and the USB and Ethernet ports are accessible on the front of the case.”

If you are interested in building your very own Raspberry Pi desktop PC case complete with I2C OLED display jump over to the DIY Life website by following the link below

Source : DIY Life : Adafruit

Some of our articles include affiliate links. If you buy something through one of these links, Geeky Gadgets may earn an affiliate commission. Learn more

Latest Geeky Gadgets Deals