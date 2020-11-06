Raspberry Pi Voice Bonnet features dual speakers and mics

Adafruit has created and is now stocking a Raspberry Pi Voice Bonnet which is equipped with dual speakers and microphones, enabling you to give your next project both voice and listening capabilities. The new Pi supports any Raspberry Pi with a 2 x 20 connector, Adafruit explained a little more about the new Raspberry Pi Voice Bonnet.

“We specifically designed this bonnet for use with making machine learning projects such as DIY voice assistants – for example, see this guide on creating a DIY Google Assistant. But you could do various voice-activated or voice recognition projects. With two microphones, basic voice position can be detected as well.

The on-board WM8960 codec uses I2S digital audio for great quality recording and playback – so it sounds a lot better than the headphone jack on the Pi (or the no-headphone jack on a Pi Zero). We put ferrite beads and filter capacitors on every input and output to get the best possible performance, and all at a great price.”

Specifications of the Adafruit Raspberry Pi Voice Bonnet :

– WM8960 codec uses I2S digital audio for both input and output

– On/Off privacy switch to deactivate audio so you know it can’t be recording.

– Two analog microphone inputs (left and right)

– Two 1W speaker outputs

– 3.5mm stereo headphone or line-out audio

– Plugs into any Raspberry Pi with 2×20 headers

– Push button – Use to change modes, activate the voice assistant, anything you like!

– Three DotStar RGB LEDs – add LED feedback or make a rainbow light show

– STEMMA QT connector – plug in any of our I2C sensors, OLEDs, or accessories.

– 3 Pin JST STEMMA connector – for larger accessories, like NeoPixels, a relay or servo

The Adafruit Raspberry Pi Voice Bonnet is now available to purchase priced at $14.95 and supports both the Raspberry Pi Zero and latest Raspberry Pi 4 mini PC systems.

Source : Adafruit

