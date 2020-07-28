RAM 1500 Classic carries over for 2021

Leaked ordering guide has surfaced, that shows FCA will continue to sell the fourth-generation RAM 1500 Classic for the 2021 model year. This will mark the third year that RAM has offered its fourth-generation truck for purchase alongside its new fifth-generation truck. The truck has proven popular with buyers as it allows them to get into a new pickup at a lower price than some other manufacturers offer.

The 2021 RAM 1500 Classic will start at $30,145 with the destination charge. For that price, buyers get a Tradesman 4×2 Regular Cab pickup. The price is a $250 price increase compared to last year. The truck has a standard 3.6 L V-6 engine and optional 5.7-liter Hemi V-8.

The fourth-generation Classic will be about $3800 cheaper than the lowest-priced 2021 RAM 1500. That lowest-priced truck is a Tradesman 4×2 Quad Cab that retails for $33,940 with a V-6 engine. The 2021 truck is offered with a Hemi V-8 or a 3.0-liter turbodiesel V6.

via CarsDirect

