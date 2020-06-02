HighPoint Zero-NoiseNVMe RAID storage controller for Mac, Linux and Windows

HighPoint has launched a new Zero-NoiseNVMe RAID storage controller for Mac, Linux and Windows, offering dedicated PCIe 3.0 bandwidth can assign up to 4 lanes per NVMe SSD, and delivers over 7000 MB/s of transfer performance, and can support RAID 0, 1, 1/0 and single disk configurations.

The SSD7204 4-slot NVMe RAID storage will become available in June 2020, priced at around $299. Offering a “comprehensive device driver support and installation guides are available for all major operating system platforms including Windows 10 and Server 2019, macOS 10.15 Catalina, and leading Linux distributions”.

Third-Gen NVMe RAID Architecture

Our third-generation NVMe architecture utilizes a PCIe 3.0 x8 host interface to ensure broad compatibility with a wide range of hardware platforms; the SSD7204 can be easily installed into any industry standard PCIe 3.0 and 4.0 x8 or x16 slot. The full-length black-anodized heat sink provides superior heat dissipation for the hosted SSD’s and critical controller components. This unique, fan-less design allows for completely silent operation – ideal for applications that require distraction free work environments.

Ideal for Distraction Free Working Environments

Zero-noise environments are of critical importance for many media professionals. Minimizing distraction during prolonged editing sessions can dramatically improve productivity. The SSD7204’s unique fan-less cooling system combined with NVMe storage media allows for completely silent operation. When installed into a well ventilated chassis, such as a 2019 Mac Pro, the SSD7204’s full-length heat sink proved more than capable of dissipating waste hear from both the NVMe SSD’s and controller chipset components.

Superior Compatibility

The third generation SSD7204 was designed for easy integration into commercially available desktops, workstations, and servers using off-the-shelf M.2 SSD’s. It can be easily installed into any industry standard PCIe 3.0 x8 or x16 slot, and deliver maximum performance with only eight dedicated lanes.

As with all members of the SSD7000 family, the SSD7204 has been extensively tested with a wide range of commercially available NVMe drives from all major manufacturers of any M.2 form factor (2242, 2260, 2280, 22110), including MLC, TLC & QLC models, in a variety of hardware environments.

