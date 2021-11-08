Radxa CM3 offers an alternative to the Raspberry Pi CM4

The development team at Radxa has introduced a new compute module offering an alternative to the Raspberry Pi CM4 and powered by a Rockchip RK3566, Quad core Cortex-A55 (ARM v8) 64-bit SoC @ 2.0GHz processor with support for 1GB, 2GB, 4GB or 8GB of LPDDR4 of RAM and 128GB of eMMC storage. Connections on the board include 1 × USB 2.0 port ( highspeed ), 1 x USB 3.0 port ( 5Gbps ), 1 × PCIe 1-lane Host, Gen 2 ( 5Gbps ) and 2 x SATA ports, one shared with USB 3, one shared with PCIe.

With optional wireless LAN, 2.4GHz and 5.0GHz IEEE 802.11b/g/n/ac wireless, Bluetooth 5.0, BLE with onboard and external antenna options. Video connections on the Radxa CM3 include 1x HDMI up to 4K x 2K@60HZ, 1x eDP four lanes, 2.7Gps per lane and 2x MIPI DSI four lanes, 1.6Gbps per lane.

Features of the Radxa CM3 board include:

– Neural network acceleration engine with up to 0.8 TOPS performance

– Support for peak eMMC bandwidth up to 250 MB/s (rather than 100MB/s)

– 2 SATA connectors (one shared with a USB 3.0 connector, the other with PCIe 2.0)

– While it supports only one HDMI port (compared with two for the Raspberry Pi CM4), but adds a eDP support and dual MIPI-DSI connectors.

– There are 50 GPIO pins compared with 28 for the Raspberry Pi model.

“Radxa ROCK3 Computing Module(Radxa CM3) is a System-on-Module based on the ROCK3, containing processor, memory, eMMC Flash and Power Management Unit. These modules allow a designer to leverage the ROCK3 hardware and software stack in their own custom systems and form factors. In addition these modules have extra IO interfaces over and above what is available on the ROCK3 boards, opening up more options for the designer.”

